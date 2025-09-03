Left Menu

Revitalizing Ulhas: MMRDA's Vision for a Tourist Hub

The MMRDA plans to transform the Ulhas riverfront in Ambernath-Badlapur into a tourist attraction. This project aims to emulate Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Riverfront, prevent flooding, and explore water transport possibilities. Additionally, MMRDA proposes establishing logistics parks in various nearby locations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-09-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 16:16 IST
The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has vowed to transform the Ulhas riverfront in the Ambernath-Badlapur area into a prominent tourist destination. This promise follows a meeting between MMRDA Commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee and local leaders, including Ram Patkar, a former president of the Kulgaon Badlapur Municipal Council.

Authorities discussed plans to mimic the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad, with the additional objective of deepening the Ulhas river to mitigate flooding issues and exploring the potential for future water transport systems.

In a further move to spur regional development, MMRDA has expressed intent to establish logistics parks in the surrounding areas such as Chamtoli, Joveli, Dahivali, Varade, Bendshil, and Kasgaon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

