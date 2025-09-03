Revitalizing Ulhas: MMRDA's Vision for a Tourist Hub

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has vowed to transform the Ulhas riverfront in the Ambernath-Badlapur area into a prominent tourist destination. This promise follows a meeting between MMRDA Commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee and local leaders, including Ram Patkar, a former president of the Kulgaon Badlapur Municipal Council.

Authorities discussed plans to mimic the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad, with the additional objective of deepening the Ulhas river to mitigate flooding issues and exploring the potential for future water transport systems.

In a further move to spur regional development, MMRDA has expressed intent to establish logistics parks in the surrounding areas such as Chamtoli, Joveli, Dahivali, Varade, Bendshil, and Kasgaon.

(With inputs from agencies.)