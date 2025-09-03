Left Menu

Maharashtra Greenlights Major Metro Projects and Infrastructure Boost

The Maharashtra cabinet has sanctioned multiple major infrastructure projects, including a new metro line in Mumbai and extensions in Pune and Nagpur. Additionally, various social, economic, and transport initiatives were approved, alongside increased assistance for persons with disabilities and policy amendments related to fly-ash usage and employment regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-09-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 17:27 IST
Maharashtra Greenlights Major Metro Projects and Infrastructure Boost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday approved several major infrastructure projects, notably the Wadala-CSMT-Gateway of India metro line in Mumbai, according to officials.

Other projects include Thane's ring metro, extensions for Pune Metro's Line-2 and Line-4, and Nagpur Metro Phase-II. The cabinet has sanctioned loans for these projects, with the state assuming contingent liabilities, stated the Chief Minister's Office.

Additionally, the cabinet approved Rs 3,750 crore for a new High Court complex in Mumbai, increased monthly assistance under social schemes, and sanctioned policy amendments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Served: Family Awarded Rs 12.31 Lakh in 2014 Road Accident Case

Justice Served: Family Awarded Rs 12.31 Lakh in 2014 Road Accident Case

 India
2
Bank of England's Path to Economic Soft Landing

Bank of England's Path to Economic Soft Landing

 United Kingdom
3
Nishad Party Solidifies Alliance with BJP Amid Speculation

Nishad Party Solidifies Alliance with BJP Amid Speculation

 India
4
Bank of England's Rate Dilemma: Are We Nearing the End of Cuts?

Bank of England's Rate Dilemma: Are We Nearing the End of Cuts?

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025