Maharashtra Greenlights Major Metro Projects and Infrastructure Boost

The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday approved several major infrastructure projects, notably the Wadala-CSMT-Gateway of India metro line in Mumbai, according to officials.

Other projects include Thane's ring metro, extensions for Pune Metro's Line-2 and Line-4, and Nagpur Metro Phase-II. The cabinet has sanctioned loans for these projects, with the state assuming contingent liabilities, stated the Chief Minister's Office.

Additionally, the cabinet approved Rs 3,750 crore for a new High Court complex in Mumbai, increased monthly assistance under social schemes, and sanctioned policy amendments.

(With inputs from agencies.)