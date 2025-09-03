Maharashtra Greenlights Major Metro Projects and Infrastructure Boost
The Maharashtra cabinet has sanctioned multiple major infrastructure projects, including a new metro line in Mumbai and extensions in Pune and Nagpur. Additionally, various social, economic, and transport initiatives were approved, alongside increased assistance for persons with disabilities and policy amendments related to fly-ash usage and employment regulations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-09-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 17:27 IST
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday approved several major infrastructure projects, notably the Wadala-CSMT-Gateway of India metro line in Mumbai, according to officials.
Other projects include Thane's ring metro, extensions for Pune Metro's Line-2 and Line-4, and Nagpur Metro Phase-II. The cabinet has sanctioned loans for these projects, with the state assuming contingent liabilities, stated the Chief Minister's Office.
Additionally, the cabinet approved Rs 3,750 crore for a new High Court complex in Mumbai, increased monthly assistance under social schemes, and sanctioned policy amendments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- cabinet
- metro
- projects
- infrastructure
- loans
- social schemes
- fly-ash
- employment
- scholarship
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi's Leap Forward: Local Engineering Cadre to Drive Infrastructure Success
Bajaj Finance Gold Loans: A Gateway to Prosperity in Kerala During Onam
Russia's Overnight Assault: Rail Workers Injured & Infrastructure Damaged in Ukraine
Uttarakhand CM Boosts Dearness Allowance and Approves Major Infrastructure Projects
Andhra Pradesh Powers Forward: Energy Infrastructure and Safety Initiatives