Rising Yamuna Threatens Delhi's Oldest Cremation Ground Operations

The Yamuna river's rising waters have started entering Nigambodh Ghat, Delhi’s oldest cremation ground, sparking fears of operational halts. While operations continue, further increases could force closures. Rising levels prompted evacuations in low-lying areas, as barrages release significant water volumes, and forecasts predict further increases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 17:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Floodwater from the Yamuna River has begun seeping into Nigambodh Ghat, Delhi's oldest and busiest cremation ground, raising concerns about potential operational halts. Officials state the site remains functional, but caution that rising water levels might cause temporary closures.

Nigambodh Ghat, located along the Ring Road behind the Red Fort, hosts 42 cremation platforms. Despite a decrease in the number of cremations due to the encroaching waters, cremation rituals continue unabated. An MCD official disclosed plans to suspend operations if the waters reach the pyres.

The river surpassed its evacuation mark after receiving substantial water discharges from Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages. As water levels climbed, district authorities evacuated residents in vulnerable areas, closing the Old Railway Bridge to traffic. Officials expect levels to rise further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

