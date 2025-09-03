Left Menu

Yamuna Floodwaters Halt Cremations at Delhi's Nigambodh Ghat

Delhi's largest cremation ground, Nigambodh Ghat, has suspended operations after Yamuna floodwaters inundated its premises. The rising water level has disrupted services, with the facility unable to conduct new cremations beyond those that began in the morning. High water levels are due to releases from nearby barrages.

Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi, the city's largest cremation ground, has ceased operations after floodwaters from the Yamuna river entered the premises, officials reported on Wednesday.

The facility, which typically handles 55 to 60 cremations daily, has been disrupted by rising water levels caused by substantial releases from Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages.

Local authorities, preparing for further increases in water level, have evacuated residents from low-lying areas and closed the Old Railway Bridge to traffic.

