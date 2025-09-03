Maharashtra Unveils Major Infrastructure and Welfare Initiatives
The Maharashtra cabinet, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, approved major infrastructure projects, including metro corridor expansions and international business hubs. Welfare measures were enhanced for disabled beneficiaries. New policies in energy usage and tribal development scholarships were also adopted to support sustainable and equitable progress.
The Maharashtra cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has launched significant infrastructure projects. These include the Rs 23,487 crore Mumbai Metro Line-11 from Wadala to Gateway of India, the Thane circular metro, and extensions to Pune Metro Lines 2 and 4.
The government has also cleared Rs 14,907 crore for new suburban rail corridors and sanctioned a massive Rs 13,748 crore for Nagpur's outer ring road and logistics hubs. Welfare measures include increased financial aid for disabled beneficiaries, boosting their monthly assistance from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,500 under existing schemes.
In energy and tribal development, the cabinet approved new policies for eco-friendly fly ash disposal and adopted the central government's pre-matric scholarship scheme to offer better benefits for tribal students, ensuring continued supportive measures for their education.
