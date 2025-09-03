AI-Powered Drones Achieve Breakthrough Cloud-Seeding in Jaipur

A pioneering climate-tech firm, Acce11, in partnership with regional ally GenXAI, announced a successful cloud-seeding operation conducted via AI-enhanced drones at Jaipur's Ramgarh dam.

The operation utilized two locally manufactured drones, ascended to 850 meters to strategically release seeding agents across clouds at 800 meters above sea level. This precision-driven initiative, aided by predictive meteorology analytics, exceeded rainfall expectations.

Rajasthan's Agriculture Minister, Kirodi Lal Meena, touted this achievement as pivotal for sustainable water management in the state. The initiative faced prior setbacks due to technical and regulatory hurdles but ultimately demonstrated considerable success when resumed on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)