AI-Powered Drones Achieve Breakthrough Cloud-Seeding in Jaipur

A climate-tech company, Acce11, in collaboration with GenXAI, conducted a successful cloud-seeding operation using AI-powered drones at Jaipur's Ramgarh dam. Ascending to 850 meters, the drones dispersed seeding agents, resulting in enhanced rainfall. This marks a significant step toward sustainable water management in Rajasthan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 03-09-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 19:41 IST
AI-Powered Drones Achieve Breakthrough Cloud-Seeding in Jaipur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A pioneering climate-tech firm, Acce11, in partnership with regional ally GenXAI, announced a successful cloud-seeding operation conducted via AI-enhanced drones at Jaipur's Ramgarh dam.

The operation utilized two locally manufactured drones, ascended to 850 meters to strategically release seeding agents across clouds at 800 meters above sea level. This precision-driven initiative, aided by predictive meteorology analytics, exceeded rainfall expectations.

Rajasthan's Agriculture Minister, Kirodi Lal Meena, touted this achievement as pivotal for sustainable water management in the state. The initiative faced prior setbacks due to technical and regulatory hurdles but ultimately demonstrated considerable success when resumed on Monday.

