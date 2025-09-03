AI-Powered Drones Achieve Breakthrough Cloud-Seeding in Jaipur
A climate-tech company, Acce11, in collaboration with GenXAI, conducted a successful cloud-seeding operation using AI-powered drones at Jaipur's Ramgarh dam. Ascending to 850 meters, the drones dispersed seeding agents, resulting in enhanced rainfall. This marks a significant step toward sustainable water management in Rajasthan.
- Country:
- India
A pioneering climate-tech firm, Acce11, in partnership with regional ally GenXAI, announced a successful cloud-seeding operation conducted via AI-enhanced drones at Jaipur's Ramgarh dam.
The operation utilized two locally manufactured drones, ascended to 850 meters to strategically release seeding agents across clouds at 800 meters above sea level. This precision-driven initiative, aided by predictive meteorology analytics, exceeded rainfall expectations.
Rajasthan's Agriculture Minister, Kirodi Lal Meena, touted this achievement as pivotal for sustainable water management in the state. The initiative faced prior setbacks due to technical and regulatory hurdles but ultimately demonstrated considerable success when resumed on Monday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rajasthan Prepares for New Cab Aggregator Policy
Rajasthan's Political Dynamics: Raje Meets RSS Chief
Rajasthan Assembly Turmoil: Smart Meter Controversy and School Tragedy Stir Uproar
Rajasthan Assembly Erupts Over Smart Metres and School Tragedy
Rajasthan's Deluge: Monsoon Wreaks Havoc on Railways and Highways