Tragedy on Nigeria's Waters: Overloaded Boat Claims 31 Lives

A catastrophic boat accident claimed at least 31 lives in north-central Nigeria, officials reported on Wednesday.

An overloaded boat, carrying 90 passengers, collided with a tree trunk in the Borgu area of Niger state, according to Hussaini Isah of Nigeria's National Emergency Management Agency. Fifty survivors have been rescued, while search operations continue for those still missing.

Boat accidents are prevalent during the rainy season in Nigeria, attributed to overloaded, ill-maintained vessels often lacking life jackets.