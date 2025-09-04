Tragedy on Nigeria's Waters: Overloaded Boat Claims 31 Lives
A tragic boat accident in north-central Nigeria resulted in at least 31 fatalities. The overloaded vessel, carrying 90 people, hit a tree trunk. Rescue efforts have saved 50 individuals, with others still missing. Frequent during the rainy season, such incidents are often due to overloaded boats lacking life jackets.
- Nigeria
A catastrophic boat accident claimed at least 31 lives in north-central Nigeria, officials reported on Wednesday.
An overloaded boat, carrying 90 passengers, collided with a tree trunk in the Borgu area of Niger state, according to Hussaini Isah of Nigeria's National Emergency Management Agency. Fifty survivors have been rescued, while search operations continue for those still missing.
Boat accidents are prevalent during the rainy season in Nigeria, attributed to overloaded, ill-maintained vessels often lacking life jackets.
