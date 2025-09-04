Yamuna's Fury: Delhi on Waterlogged Alert

Delhi is grappling with severe flooding as the Yamuna River's water level stubbornly remains at concerning heights. As of 9 am, the river stood at 207.47 metres, leading to additional inundation across key areas and disrupting daily life. Despite official monitoring, residents face persistent flooding challenges.

Important sites like the Delhi Secretariat and prominent religious locales, including the Shri Marghat Wale Hanuman Baba Mandir, are affected. The crisis has extended to crematoriums, hampering their operations and prompting frustration over the lack of administrative support. Community leaders are raising alarms over the dire conditions.

Apart from waterlogging exacerbated by persistent rains, citizens are battling traffic chaos and infrastructure pressures. Authorities continue to assure residents they've got the situation under control, yet many question the preparedness and response efficacy, especially as the Old Railway Bridge's water level acts as a watchdog over potential flood threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)