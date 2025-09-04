Left Menu

Yamuna's Fury: Delhi on Waterlogged Alert

The Yamuna River in Delhi is causing severe flooding, affecting nearby areas including government offices and religious sites. Despite evacuation efforts, critical areas remain submerged, prompting concerns over escalating water levels and inadequate administrative response.

Delhi is grappling with severe flooding as the Yamuna River's water level stubbornly remains at concerning heights. As of 9 am, the river stood at 207.47 metres, leading to additional inundation across key areas and disrupting daily life. Despite official monitoring, residents face persistent flooding challenges.

Important sites like the Delhi Secretariat and prominent religious locales, including the Shri Marghat Wale Hanuman Baba Mandir, are affected. The crisis has extended to crematoriums, hampering their operations and prompting frustration over the lack of administrative support. Community leaders are raising alarms over the dire conditions.

Apart from waterlogging exacerbated by persistent rains, citizens are battling traffic chaos and infrastructure pressures. Authorities continue to assure residents they've got the situation under control, yet many question the preparedness and response efficacy, especially as the Old Railway Bridge's water level acts as a watchdog over potential flood threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

