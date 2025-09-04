Afghanistan Earthquakes: A Race Against Time

Rescue teams in Afghanistan face a race against time as they continue their efforts to recover survivors and bodies from the debris left by this week's powerful earthquakes. The disaster has claimed over 1,457 lives, with many more still trapped under the rubble, escalating the need for urgent aid.

Rescue operations, particularly in the mountainous eastern regions, have unearthed more bodies, with the Taliban administration reporting a rising death toll. Thousands have been injured, and more than 6,700 homes destroyed in Kunar and Nangarhar provinces as the two deadly tremors struck at a shallow depth, leaving behind widespread destruction.

Humanitarian agencies are sounding the alarm over insufficient funds and resources needed to support the vast and rapidly growing needs of affected populations. U.S. funding cuts and frustrations with the Taliban's restrictive policies have further isolated Afghanistan. Aid agencies, including the Red Cross and United Nations, are calling for immediate donor support.

