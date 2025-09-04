Left Menu

Afghanistan Earthquakes: A Race Against Time

Rescue workers in Afghanistan are racing against time to pull survivors and bodies from the rubble following devastating earthquakes. Over 1,457 people have died, with many more trapped. The international aid response is hampered by funding cuts, and urgent humanitarian assistance is needed for tens of thousands affected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 12:11 IST
Afghanistan Earthquakes: A Race Against Time
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Rescue teams in Afghanistan face a race against time as they continue their efforts to recover survivors and bodies from the debris left by this week's powerful earthquakes. The disaster has claimed over 1,457 lives, with many more still trapped under the rubble, escalating the need for urgent aid.

Rescue operations, particularly in the mountainous eastern regions, have unearthed more bodies, with the Taliban administration reporting a rising death toll. Thousands have been injured, and more than 6,700 homes destroyed in Kunar and Nangarhar provinces as the two deadly tremors struck at a shallow depth, leaving behind widespread destruction.

Humanitarian agencies are sounding the alarm over insufficient funds and resources needed to support the vast and rapidly growing needs of affected populations. U.S. funding cuts and frustrations with the Taliban's restrictive policies have further isolated Afghanistan. Aid agencies, including the Red Cross and United Nations, are calling for immediate donor support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Mishra Bids Farewell: A Spin Legacy in Cricket

Amit Mishra Bids Farewell: A Spin Legacy in Cricket

 India
2
Technology, innovation strong pillars of India-Singapore partnership: PM Modi after talks with Singapore counterpart Wong.

Technology, innovation strong pillars of India-Singapore partnership: PM Mod...

 India
3
US Lawmaker Warns: Trump's Tariffs Endanger US-India Relations

US Lawmaker Warns: Trump's Tariffs Endanger US-India Relations

 India
4
Historic GST Cut Hailed Amid Himachal Disaster

Historic GST Cut Hailed Amid Himachal Disaster

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025