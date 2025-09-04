Australia's Controversial Deportation Deal with Nauru: A New Chapter in Refugee Policy
Australia has passed a law for faster deportation of non-citizens to third countries, leading to a deal with Nauru to host refugees with criminal records. The agreement includes substantial funds, but has sparked criticism and concern over Nauru's infrastructure and potential neglect of local needs.
Australia has enacted legislation allowing the expedited deportation of non-citizens with criminal records to third countries, notably impacting refugees. Under a recent agreement, Australia will send hundreds to Nauru, a small Pacific island.
The A$2.5 billion arrangement, establishing a resettlement fund and providing annual payments, raises questions about Nauru's capacity to handle the influx given its limited infrastructure and services.
Despite financial incentives, critics argue the law undermines procedural fairness, with Human Rights Watch highlighting potential human rights concerns. Australia's government stands by the plan, aiming for effective implementation amid opposition voices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Taiwan Raises Alarms Over China's Oil Rig Expansion Near Dongsha Island
Singapore PM Lawrence Wong's Historic Visit Strengthens India Ties
We share common concerns regarding terrorism: PM Modi after talks with Singapore PM Lawrence Wong.
US Lawmaker Warns: Trump's Tariffs Endanger US-India Relations
We believe that fighting against terrorism with unity is duty of all countries: PM Modi after talks with Singapore PM Lawrence Wong.