Australia's Controversial Deportation Deal with Nauru: A New Chapter in Refugee Policy

Australia has enacted legislation allowing the expedited deportation of non-citizens with criminal records to third countries, notably impacting refugees. Under a recent agreement, Australia will send hundreds to Nauru, a small Pacific island.

The A$2.5 billion arrangement, establishing a resettlement fund and providing annual payments, raises questions about Nauru's capacity to handle the influx given its limited infrastructure and services.

Despite financial incentives, critics argue the law undermines procedural fairness, with Human Rights Watch highlighting potential human rights concerns. Australia's government stands by the plan, aiming for effective implementation amid opposition voices.

(With inputs from agencies.)