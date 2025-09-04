Left Menu

Srinagar Police Rescue Hundreds in Heroic Flood Relief Effort

Srinagar Police successfully evacuated nearly 200 families from flood-prone areas as water levels receded. Quick reaction teams aided stranded citizens. Cooperation with SDRF and River Police enabled a comprehensive evacuation plan, which included rescuing families from vulnerable locations. Efforts continue to manage the flood situation effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 04-09-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 17:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Srinagar Police executed a remarkable rescue operation, evacuating nearly 200 families threatened by floods as water levels in the Jhelum River subsided. The district police, in tandem with SDRF and River Police, mobilized swift reaction teams to assist trapped residents, ensuring safety and well-being amid potential risks.

A police spokesperson reported that coordinated evacuation and relocation strategies were enacted across multiple vulnerable zones within the district. Teams from local police stations, together with River Police and SDRF units, worked under the jurisdiction of territorial officers to move affected families from danger areas like Peerzo Island and Basant Bagh.

Continued efforts are being made to manage the situation, including plugging of possible embankment breaches. Quick response units have been assigned to aid the community, regulate traffic, and provide necessary assistance, bolstered by 24/7 helplines. Citizens are advised to avoid unnecessary travel and adhere to safety instructions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

