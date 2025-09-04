Left Menu

Afghanistan Earthquakes: A Nation on Edge After Tremors Topple Lives

Devastating earthquakes in Afghanistan have claimed over 2,200 lives, with thousands more injured. As rescue efforts continue, survivors face dire conditions amid dwindling global aid. Both quakes wrought havoc in Kunar and Nangarhar provinces, obliterating homes and infrastructure. The urgent need for assistance underscores Afghanistan's enduring vulnerabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 17:12 IST
Afghanistan Earthquakes: A Nation on Edge After Tremors Topple Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Rescue workers in Afghanistan are grappling with the aftermath of massive earthquakes that have killed more than 2,200 people and injured thousands. The two recent quakes obliterated homes and disrupted infrastructure, compounding Afghanistan's fragile situation as global aid resources dwindle.

Affected areas in the mountainous eastern provinces are challenging for rescue operations, given the destruction and continuous aftershocks. With over 6,700 homes destroyed, many survivors now face uncertain futures. Humanitarian agencies are underscoring the increasing need for aid to cope with the disaster's widespread impact.

The earthquakes highlight Afghanistan's susceptibility to natural disasters, worsened by geopolitical and environmental challenges. Concerns rise as donor support wanes, making it imperative for the international community to step up assistance to prevent further humanitarian crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bridging the Language Gap in Homeownership with Bilingual AI

Bridging the Language Gap in Homeownership with Bilingual AI

 United States
2
K-GCC and Apex Group Pioneer Asset Servicing Education in India

K-GCC and Apex Group Pioneer Asset Servicing Education in India

 India
3
Cosmic PV Power: Illuminating India's Solar Future

Cosmic PV Power: Illuminating India's Solar Future

 India
4
Fastrack MYND: Revolutionizing Wearables with AI Innovation

Fastrack MYND: Revolutionizing Wearables with AI Innovation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025