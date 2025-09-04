Afghanistan Earthquakes: A Nation on Edge After Tremors Topple Lives
Devastating earthquakes in Afghanistan have claimed over 2,200 lives, with thousands more injured. As rescue efforts continue, survivors face dire conditions amid dwindling global aid. Both quakes wrought havoc in Kunar and Nangarhar provinces, obliterating homes and infrastructure. The urgent need for assistance underscores Afghanistan's enduring vulnerabilities.
Rescue workers in Afghanistan are grappling with the aftermath of massive earthquakes that have killed more than 2,200 people and injured thousands. The two recent quakes obliterated homes and disrupted infrastructure, compounding Afghanistan's fragile situation as global aid resources dwindle.
Affected areas in the mountainous eastern provinces are challenging for rescue operations, given the destruction and continuous aftershocks. With over 6,700 homes destroyed, many survivors now face uncertain futures. Humanitarian agencies are underscoring the increasing need for aid to cope with the disaster's widespread impact.
The earthquakes highlight Afghanistan's susceptibility to natural disasters, worsened by geopolitical and environmental challenges. Concerns rise as donor support wanes, making it imperative for the international community to step up assistance to prevent further humanitarian crises.
(With inputs from agencies.)
