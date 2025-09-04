Left Menu

Supreme Court Contemplating Transparent Completion of Supernova Project

The Supreme Court is considering forming a committee to ensure transparency in the completion of Supertech Realtors' Supernova project, amid ongoing insolvency proceedings. The Court highlighted the need to protect homebuyers' interests and directed Supertech Realtors to post updates on its website, inviting suggestions for a smooth process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 18:24 IST
Supreme Court Contemplating Transparent Completion of Supernova Project
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court may establish a committee to supervise the completion of the Supernova project, managed by Supertech Realtors amid ongoing insolvency issues. This measure aims to ensure transparency and safeguard homebuyers' interests, according to the Court's deliberations on Thursday.

The construction, which includes residential apartments, office spaces, and a luxury hotel, has been stalled. The project, located in Noida and costing Rs 2,326.14 crore, touts an 80-floor building as the tallest in Delhi-NCR.

In light of a private settlement proposal rejection, the Court underscored the need for a transparent bidding process for a co-developer. It instructed Supertech Realtors to update the public via its website while inviting stakeholder suggestions for proceeding with the project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GST Reforms: A Beacon of Hope, or a Revenue Concern?

GST Reforms: A Beacon of Hope, or a Revenue Concern?

 India
2
Tesla's India Entry: A New Chapter in the EV Revolution

Tesla's India Entry: A New Chapter in the EV Revolution

 Nicaragua
3
U.S. Dollar Holds Steady Amidst Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Dollar Holds Steady Amidst Economic Uncertainty

 Global
4
Delhi University Elections: A New Approach to Student Accountability

Delhi University Elections: A New Approach to Student Accountability

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025