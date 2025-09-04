Crisis in Gaza: Palestinian Displacement Amid Israeli Offensive
Israeli bombardment in Gaza City has displaced thousands of Palestinians, with some defying evacuation orders. Heavy fighting against Hamas militants has drawn international criticism due to worsening humanitarian conditions. Many fear further displacement as tensions and civilian casualties rise amidst calls for a ceasefire and hostage release.
Israeli bombardment intensified in Gaza City Thursday, pushing more Palestinians from their homes as thousands resisted evacuation orders to remain in the ruins amid advancing Israeli forces. Gaza health authorities reported that Israeli fire killed at least 53 individuals, predominantly in Gaza City, as Israeli troops neared the city center.
Launched on August 10, the offensive seeks to dismantle Hamas in Gaza, says Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The campaign's impact has sparked international condemnation due to the escalating humanitarian crisis and internal disputes over military strategies. Gaza's Zeitoun, Sabra, Tuffah, and Shejaia districts were heavily bombarded, with tanks entering the Sheikh Radwan district.
Amidst conflicting reports on evacuation numbers, exasperation grows as ongoing displacement endangers vulnerable groups, particularly malnourished children. Despite claims of increased aid, Gaza's health officials report rising fatalities from food shortages, exacerbating the crisis since the conflict began on October 7, 2023.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Palestinian death toll from Israel-Hamas war has surpassed 64,000, AP reports quoting local health officials.
Hamas Signals Readiness for Comprehensive Gaza Deal
Trump Demands Immediate Release of Hostages by Hamas
Trump Urges Hamas to Release Hostages for Gaza Peace
Israel's defence minister Israel Katz says that Hamas spokesperson Abu Obeida was killed in Gaza, reports AP.