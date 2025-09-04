Crisis in Gaza: Palestinian Displacement Amid Israeli Offensive

Israeli bombardment intensified in Gaza City Thursday, pushing more Palestinians from their homes as thousands resisted evacuation orders to remain in the ruins amid advancing Israeli forces. Gaza health authorities reported that Israeli fire killed at least 53 individuals, predominantly in Gaza City, as Israeli troops neared the city center.

Launched on August 10, the offensive seeks to dismantle Hamas in Gaza, says Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The campaign's impact has sparked international condemnation due to the escalating humanitarian crisis and internal disputes over military strategies. Gaza's Zeitoun, Sabra, Tuffah, and Shejaia districts were heavily bombarded, with tanks entering the Sheikh Radwan district.

Amidst conflicting reports on evacuation numbers, exasperation grows as ongoing displacement endangers vulnerable groups, particularly malnourished children. Despite claims of increased aid, Gaza's health officials report rising fatalities from food shortages, exacerbating the crisis since the conflict began on October 7, 2023.

