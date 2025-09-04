Dollar Holds Steady Amid Market Uncertainty and Fed Rate Cut Speculation
The U.S. dollar remains steady amid a volatile week, as jobless claims rise, prompting expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut. Investors cautiously await a crucial jobs report. The dollar index shows modest gains, reflecting market anticipation of the Fed's upcoming meeting on September 16 and 17.
The U.S. dollar maintained its steadiness on Thursday despite a volatile week, heavily influenced by an anticipated crucial jobs report. Data has shown an uptick in jobless claims, highlighting labor market weaknesses and reinforcing expectations for a Federal Reserve rate cut this month.
"It's been choppy," observed Marvin Loh, senior global market strategist at State Street, as the dollar edged higher in uneventful trades while investors avoided significant moves ahead of Friday's comprehensive non-farm payrolls report. The dollar index showed a modest rise, measuring the greenback's strength against a basket of major currencies, including the yen and euro.
Investor expectations for a Fed rate cut have escalated. CME FedWatch data reveals a near-certainty of an impending rate reduction. Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields have dipped, reflecting global fiscal anxieties. As traders prepare for the Fed's September meeting, market attention stays fixed on economic indicators.
ALSO READ
Massive Ponzi Scheme Unravels: Fake Mutual Benefit Company Defrauds Investors Over ₹93 Crore
Sharvaya Metals Secures ₹16.72 Crore from Anchor Investors Ahead of IPO
Vigor Plast India Secures ₹7.08 Crore from Esteemed Investors Ahead of IPO Launch
Massive Fraud Unveiled: Investors Duped in Rs 93 Crore Scam
Investors Unsettled as U.S. Court Ruling on Trump Tariffs Rocks Markets