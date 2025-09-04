Yamuna's Deluge: Civil Lines Submerged and Relief Efforts Scrutinized
The rising Yamuna River has inundated parts of Delhi, affecting lavish areas like Civil Lines and impacting locals and businesses. Relief camps were flooded, contributing to the chaos. The situation impelled accusations of governmental negligence, while floodwaters are both disrupting daily lives and being seen as divine by some.
The authorities continue to grapple with the challenges posed by the swollen Yamuna River, as parts of Delhi, including the upscale Civil Lines area, remain waterlogged.
Homes and businesses across several districts have suffered significant damage, with relief camps also falling victim to the rising waters. Despite signs of the river's levels beginning to drop, stranded residents and pets were only rescued after hours of uncertainty.
Local residents voiced grievances over the lack of preparedness among officials, highlighting the severity every time the river reaches above 205.33 meters. Meanwhile, political parties exchanged blame, criticizing the government's handling of relief efforts as some residents collected floodwaters, interpreting it as a divine blessing.
