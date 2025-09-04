Left Menu

Yamuna's Deluge: Civil Lines Submerged and Relief Efforts Scrutinized

The rising Yamuna River has inundated parts of Delhi, affecting lavish areas like Civil Lines and impacting locals and businesses. Relief camps were flooded, contributing to the chaos. The situation impelled accusations of governmental negligence, while floodwaters are both disrupting daily lives and being seen as divine by some.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 20:59 IST
Yamuna's Deluge: Civil Lines Submerged and Relief Efforts Scrutinized
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The authorities continue to grapple with the challenges posed by the swollen Yamuna River, as parts of Delhi, including the upscale Civil Lines area, remain waterlogged.

Homes and businesses across several districts have suffered significant damage, with relief camps also falling victim to the rising waters. Despite signs of the river's levels beginning to drop, stranded residents and pets were only rescued after hours of uncertainty.

Local residents voiced grievances over the lack of preparedness among officials, highlighting the severity every time the river reaches above 205.33 meters. Meanwhile, political parties exchanged blame, criticizing the government's handling of relief efforts as some residents collected floodwaters, interpreting it as a divine blessing.

TRENDING

1
Currys Sales Surge Amid UK's Hot Summer; FTSE 100 Rises

Currys Sales Surge Amid UK's Hot Summer; FTSE 100 Rises

 Global
2
Tragic Lightning Strike Claims Two Lives in Jharkhand

Tragic Lightning Strike Claims Two Lives in Jharkhand

 India
3
Record-Breaking Birth: Baby Boy Weighs 5.2 kg at Madhya Pradesh Hospital

Record-Breaking Birth: Baby Boy Weighs 5.2 kg at Madhya Pradesh Hospital

 India
4
Uttarakhand Seeks Rs 5702.15 Crore Relief from Centre for Monsoon Damage

Uttarakhand Seeks Rs 5702.15 Crore Relief from Centre for Monsoon Damage

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025