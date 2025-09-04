Left Menu

Supreme Court Moves Forward on Supertech Supernova Development Amid Insolvency Challenges

The Supreme Court is considering a committee to oversee the bidding and co-developer appointment for Supertech's stalled Supernova project amid ongoing insolvency proceedings. Concerns over homebuyers' interests led to the rejection of a private settlement, urging transparency through committee facilitation and involving stakeholders like Parmesh Construction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 21:54 IST
Supreme Court Moves Forward on Supertech Supernova Development Amid Insolvency Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Thursday deliberated the establishment of a committee to manage the bidding process and appoint a co-developer for Supertech's stalled Supernova project in Noida, which includes residential apartments, offices, retail space, and a luxury hotel.

Supertech Realtors, facing insolvency alongside related entities, is tasked with the ambitious Rs 2,326.14 crore Supernova project, touted as Delhi-NCR's tallest building. The court, led by Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi, highlighted the necessity of safeguarding homebuyer interests by rejecting a settlement proposal between Supertech Realtors and Parmesh Construction Company.

The bench proposed forming a committee to ensure transparency in appointing a co-developer, while requesting inputs from stakeholders. Amid tensions with the Interim Resolution Professional and opposition from Maharashtra Bank, the court emphasized prioritizing homebuyers' protection and delegated Rajiv Jain as an amicus curiae to guide the complex proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares shake off China selloff as bond markets brighten

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares shake off China selloff as bond markets brighten

 Global
2
Ayuso Outsmarts Rivals to Secure Thrilling Vuelta Victory

Ayuso Outsmarts Rivals to Secure Thrilling Vuelta Victory

 Global
3
Agreement Marks New Chapter in Manipur Peace Process

Agreement Marks New Chapter in Manipur Peace Process

 India
4
High Court Alters SC MBBS Quota Scheme Amidst Educational Quota Debate

High Court Alters SC MBBS Quota Scheme Amidst Educational Quota Debate

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025