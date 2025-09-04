Tragedy in Afghanistan: Earthquake Strikes the Southeast Again

In a devastating chain of events, southeastern Afghanistan was rocked by a third earthquake in a week, measuring 6.2 in magnitude, as confirmed by the German Research Centre for Geosciences. The catastrophic series of tremors have already claimed over 2,200 lives, posing significant challenges for international aid groups.

Thursday's quake struck at a depth of 10 km, compounding the devastation across the Kunar and Nangarhar provinces, where communities were already grappling with severe damage from previous quakes. The battered infrastructure has left more than 6,700 homes destroyed, while survivors face an uncertain future amid resource shortages.

The United Nations and humanitarian groups warn of an escalating crisis, with up to 84,000 people affected. As search operations continue, the need for food, medical supplies, and shelter remains critical. Despite the global community's efforts, Afghanistan's isolation and past funding cuts exacerbate the dire situation.

