Left Menu

Tragedy in Afghanistan: Earthquake Strikes the Southeast Again

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Afghanistan, marking the third such event in a week. This latest tremor follows earlier quakes that devastated regions and left thousands homeless. Aid providers are struggling with dwindling resources, while the death toll exceeds 2,200, with countless injured and displaced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 23:03 IST
Tragedy in Afghanistan: Earthquake Strikes the Southeast Again
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a devastating chain of events, southeastern Afghanistan was rocked by a third earthquake in a week, measuring 6.2 in magnitude, as confirmed by the German Research Centre for Geosciences. The catastrophic series of tremors have already claimed over 2,200 lives, posing significant challenges for international aid groups.

Thursday's quake struck at a depth of 10 km, compounding the devastation across the Kunar and Nangarhar provinces, where communities were already grappling with severe damage from previous quakes. The battered infrastructure has left more than 6,700 homes destroyed, while survivors face an uncertain future amid resource shortages.

The United Nations and humanitarian groups warn of an escalating crisis, with up to 84,000 people affected. As search operations continue, the need for food, medical supplies, and shelter remains critical. Despite the global community's efforts, Afghanistan's isolation and past funding cuts exacerbate the dire situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes DUTA Elections Witness Strong Turnout

High-Stakes DUTA Elections Witness Strong Turnout

 India
2
Indian Archers Set to Shine at World Archery Championships 2025

Indian Archers Set to Shine at World Archery Championships 2025

 Korea
3
GST 2.0: A Double Dose of Growth for India

GST 2.0: A Double Dose of Growth for India

 India
4
Ethiopian Asylum Seeker's Assault Convictions Raise Tensions in the UK

Ethiopian Asylum Seeker's Assault Convictions Raise Tensions in the UK

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025