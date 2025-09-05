Paving the Way: Accelerating Assam's Bharat Mala Infrastructure Project

The Cachar district administration in Assam is taking significant steps to resolve outstanding land issues to expedite the Bharat Mala Project, a major national infrastructure initiative.

A high-level meeting, steered by District Commissioner Mridul Yadav, discussed necessary measures to ensure a smooth progression of the infrastructure packages, as stated in an official release.

Key discussions focused on the Silchar-Badarpur-Churaibari Package-1 and Package-2 and -3 bypass projects, emphasizing land clearance, relocation, and overcoming challenges for seamless project execution. Senior officials and stakeholders ensured a commitment to bolster connectivity and enhance socio-economic conditions in the Barak Valley.

