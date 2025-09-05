Paving the Way: Accelerating Assam's Bharat Mala Infrastructure Project
The Cachar district administration is focused on resolving outstanding land issues to advance the Bharat Mala Project. Chaired by District Commissioner Mridul Yadav, discussions addressed land clearances and relocations linked to infrastructure packages, ensuring timely project execution and enhanced connectivity in Barak Valley.
- Country:
- India
The Cachar district administration in Assam is taking significant steps to resolve outstanding land issues to expedite the Bharat Mala Project, a major national infrastructure initiative.
A high-level meeting, steered by District Commissioner Mridul Yadav, discussed necessary measures to ensure a smooth progression of the infrastructure packages, as stated in an official release.
Key discussions focused on the Silchar-Badarpur-Churaibari Package-1 and Package-2 and -3 bypass projects, emphasizing land clearance, relocation, and overcoming challenges for seamless project execution. Senior officials and stakeholders ensured a commitment to bolster connectivity and enhance socio-economic conditions in the Barak Valley.
(With inputs from agencies.)