Left Menu

Reprieve from incessant heavy rains in past 24 hours in flood-hit Punjab

Chouhan called it a situation of jal pralay deluge, assuring growers that the Centre would make every effort to bail them out of this crisis.Chouhan visited flood-hit areas in Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Kapurthala districts, where he interacted with people, including farmers affected by the floods.He said two central teams were also visiting Punjab to assess the situation arising out of floods and later these teams would submit a report to the Centre.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-09-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 11:17 IST
Reprieve from incessant heavy rains in past 24 hours in flood-hit Punjab
  • Country:
  • India

In some reprieve for the people of flood-hit Punjab from incessant heavy rains, light showers at a few places were reported in the state during the past 24-hour period.

According to the weather department, among the few parts of Punjab which received light rain during the 24-hour period ending 8:30 am Friday included Ludhiana 9.8 mm, Patiala 1.8 mm, Gurdaspur 1.7 mm, Faridkot 3.5 mm and Rupnagar 0.5 mm.

Chandigarh, the common capital of Punjab and Haryana, received 0.9 mm rain during this period.

In Haryana, during this period, Karnal had 9 mm, Narnaul 28.5 mm, Rohtak 17.4 mm, while Nuh received 2 mm rain. Haryana is also facing waterlogging and flooding in some parts.

On Thursday, the death toll in the devastating floods in Punjab rose to 43 while crops on 1.71 lakh hectares have got damaged.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday visited the flood-ravaged areas in Punjab, and inspected the extent of crop damage. Chouhan called it a situation of 'jal pralay' (deluge), assuring growers that the Centre would make every effort to bail them out of this crisis.

Chouhan visited flood-hit areas in Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Kapurthala districts, where he interacted with people, including farmers affected by the floods.

He said two central teams were also visiting Punjab to assess the situation arising out of floods and later these teams would submit a report to the Centre.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India thrash Thailand 11-0 in women's Asia Cup hockey campaign-opener

India thrash Thailand 11-0 in women's Asia Cup hockey campaign-opener

 China
2
Maharashtra govt disburses Rs 143 crore to Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation under MUTP-III

Maharashtra govt disburses Rs 143 crore to Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation ...

 India
3
NLC India in advanced stage of procurement of electrolysers: CMD

NLC India in advanced stage of procurement of electrolysers: CMD

 India
4
Thailand's Anutin leads in PM contest with one third of votes counted

Thailand's Anutin leads in PM contest with one third of votes counted

 Thailand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025