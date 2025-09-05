How Extreme Temperatures Shape Reptilian Reproduction: A Tale of Two Lizards

Recent research unveils how extreme temperatures are reshaping the reproductive behaviors of reptilian species. One study highlights resilience in a Madagascar lizard species, which adapts through increased genetic recombination. This mechanism enhances their ability to respond to climatic changes.

In another study, published in GigaScience, researchers explore the central bearded dragon's ability to undergo 'temperature-induced sex reversal.' High temperatures lead to male-to-female transformation, shedding light on the role of temperature in influencing genetic expression and reproductive strategies.

Findings from the Autonomous University of Barcelona emphasize the broad impact of climate change, noting how rising temperatures alter not only ecosystems but also the fundamental processes of life propagation. As biodiversity faces threats from human-induced changes, understanding these adaptive mechanisms becomes crucial for future conservation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)