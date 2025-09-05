Left Menu

How Extreme Temperatures Shape Reptilian Reproduction: A Tale of Two Lizards

Two studies reveal that extreme temperatures affect reptilian reproduction, with one species adapting to climate change and another experiencing sex reversal. These findings underscore the impact of rising temperatures on biodiversity and genetic diversity, as well as the implications for future species survival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 18:57 IST
How Extreme Temperatures Shape Reptilian Reproduction: A Tale of Two Lizards
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Recent research unveils how extreme temperatures are reshaping the reproductive behaviors of reptilian species. One study highlights resilience in a Madagascar lizard species, which adapts through increased genetic recombination. This mechanism enhances their ability to respond to climatic changes.

In another study, published in GigaScience, researchers explore the central bearded dragon's ability to undergo 'temperature-induced sex reversal.' High temperatures lead to male-to-female transformation, shedding light on the role of temperature in influencing genetic expression and reproductive strategies.

Findings from the Autonomous University of Barcelona emphasize the broad impact of climate change, noting how rising temperatures alter not only ecosystems but also the fundamental processes of life propagation. As biodiversity faces threats from human-induced changes, understanding these adaptive mechanisms becomes crucial for future conservation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starmer's Power Move: A New Era in British Politics

Starmer's Power Move: A New Era in British Politics

 Global
2
Lebanon Faces Divisive Challenge: Army Plan to Disarm Hezbollah Stirs Tensions

Lebanon Faces Divisive Challenge: Army Plan to Disarm Hezbollah Stirs Tensio...

 Global
3
US Open Tennis Showdown: Alcaraz and Djokovic Face Off

US Open Tennis Showdown: Alcaraz and Djokovic Face Off

 Global
4
New York Takes Bold Step: Expanding Vaccine Access Amid Federal Restrictions

New York Takes Bold Step: Expanding Vaccine Access Amid Federal Restrictions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025