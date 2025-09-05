Left Menu

Gurugram Metro Expansion: A Catalyst for Development

Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini participated in the foundation laying of a new 27-station metro line in Gurugram. This line, costing Rs 5,500 crore, will improve connectivity and boost socio-economic development in the region, while reducing pollution and traffic congestion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 05-09-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 22:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini marked a significant step in Gurugram's infrastructure development with the foundation laying of a new metro line, highlighting the city's rapid growth.

Spanning 28.5 km, the metro corridor will connect Gurugram to various key areas, paving the way for enhanced travel convenience. With an estimated cost of Rs 5,500 crore, the project underscores the government's commitment to modernizing public transport and is expected to be completed in four years.

Khattar emphasized the transformative potential of the project, noting its contributions to reducing traffic congestion and pollution, creating employment opportunities, and bolstering the region's economy. The move aligns with India's overarching strategy to expand metro services nationwide and improve urban mobility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

