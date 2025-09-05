Gurugram Metro Expansion: A Catalyst for Development

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini marked a significant step in Gurugram's infrastructure development with the foundation laying of a new metro line, highlighting the city's rapid growth.

Spanning 28.5 km, the metro corridor will connect Gurugram to various key areas, paving the way for enhanced travel convenience. With an estimated cost of Rs 5,500 crore, the project underscores the government's commitment to modernizing public transport and is expected to be completed in four years.

Khattar emphasized the transformative potential of the project, noting its contributions to reducing traffic congestion and pollution, creating employment opportunities, and bolstering the region's economy. The move aligns with India's overarching strategy to expand metro services nationwide and improve urban mobility.

