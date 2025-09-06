Controversy Surrounds Tylenol: Autism Link Claims Dismissed

The U.S. Health Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has stirred controversy by planning to announce a potential link between prenatal exposure to Tylenol and autism, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. While some studies suggest a connection, the scientific community remains divided due to inconsistent findings.

A 2024 study involving 2.5 million children in Sweden found no causal relationship between acetaminophen exposure in utero and conditions like autism. Meanwhile, a 2025 review of various studies indicated potential risks but failed to conclusively prove causation, advising that pregnant women should use the drug with caution.

Legal challenges have arisen, with lawsuits filed against retailers for allegedly failing to warn consumers. However, a federal court recently dismissed these lawsuits due to the lack of scientific evidence connecting Tylenol to developmental disorders. An appeal on this ruling is expected soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)