Russia's Arctic LNG 2 Project Continues Amid Sanctions, Shipments Dock in China

A Russian tanker carrying liquefied natural gas from the sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 project has docked in China, amid continued challenges due to Western sanctions. The project aims to produce 19.8 million metric tons of LNG annually but is delayed, partly due to geopolitical tensions involving Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 13:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Russian vessel carrying liquefied natural gas from the Arctic LNG 2 project, under international sanctions, has reached a port in China. This comes shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin's diplomatic visit to Beijing to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

The voyage of the Russian-flagged Voskhod tanker to Tieshan port in Guangxi marks the second delivery of sanctioned LNG to China from this project. Despite delays and challenges related to ice-class gas carrier shortages and Western sanctions linked to the Ukrainian conflict, Arctic LNG 2 remains a significant focus in Russia's energy export strategy.

The project, operated by Russia's Novatek, is slated to be one of the country's largest LNG undertakings, targeting an annual output of 19.8 million metric tons, although its future trajectory remains uncertain in the face of continued geopolitical strains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

