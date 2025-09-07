Tragedy Strikes Kyiv: Infant Among Casualties in Russian Assault
Three people, including an infant, were killed in overnight Russian attacks on Kyiv. The strikes caused widespread fires and damage to buildings across the capital. Key infrastructure in Kyiv and other regions, such as Kremenchuk and Odesa, faced powerful assaults, leading to significant destruction and loss of civilian life.
An infant was among the three casualties in Russia's recent strikes on Kyiv, which also left 18 injured and set numerous government buildings ablaze, according to Ukrainian authorities. The capital's Mayor, Vitali Klitschko, confirmed the missile attacks and subsequent fires initiated by an initial barrage of drones.
Eyewitness accounts from the Pecherskyi district reported dense smoke emanating from various government structures. Klitschko further noted that drone attacks claimed the lives of the infant and a young woman, while a pregnant female was hospitalized along with four others, as shared on the Telegram messaging app.
Additional fatalities were reported, including an elderly woman in Darnytskyi district. Emergency services revealed partial destruction in several residential areas due to the assaults. The Ukrainian administration condemned the deliberate targeting of civilians, as similar chaos unfolded in Kremenchuk and Odesa, while Poland enhanced its air defenses.
AP reporters see smoke rising from Ukraine's cabinet of ministers building after a mass Russian attack on Kyiv, reports AP.
