Debating Wildlife Relocation and Protection: A Clash of Conservation Priorities

The Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife has delayed a crucial decision on policies involving the relocation of communities from wildlife corridors and the reclassification of the rhesus monkey under the Wildlife Protection Act. Seeking wider consultations, the committee emphasized the need for further study before moving forward with any policy extensions.

The proposal for voluntary community relocation aimed to enhance the resilience of protected areas by extending the current policy, limited to tiger reserves, to critical biodiversity areas and corridors. Advocates argue this could address ongoing human-wildlife conflicts, which threaten both human safety and livelihoods.

Discussions also covered the contentious inclusion of the rhesus macaque in the Wildlife Protection Act, with divided opinions among states. As a result, the committee will seek broader input from all states and union territories to shape future wildlife management strategies.