Left Menu

Karnataka's Quantum Leap: The Birth of Q-City in Hessarghatta

The Karnataka government has allocated 6.17 acres in Hessarghatta for the development of Quantum City (Q-City), envisioned to foster quantum computing innovation. By 2035, the state aims for a USD 20 billion quantum economy. Additional land for ICTS-TIFR expansion enhances Karnataka's position in advanced science and technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-09-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 15:14 IST
Karnataka's Quantum Leap: The Birth of Q-City in Hessarghatta
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government has taken a significant step towards establishing itself as a leader in quantum computing with the approval for Quantum City, or Q-City, in Hessarghatta. Spanning over 6.17 acres, the site will feature cutting-edge laboratories and infrastructure aimed at nurturing academic-industry collaborations, according to Science and Technology Minister N S Boseraju's announcement on Sunday.

As part of its ambitious strategy, Karnataka plans to create a USD 20 billion quantum economy by 2035 through strategic investments and innovations in quantum science. This move is aligned with commitments made at India's inaugural Quantum India Bengaluru Conclave, with the official approval granted on September 3, 2025.

Supplementing this technological push, eight additional acres have been sanctioned for the expansion of the International Centre for Theoretical Sciences (ICTS-TIFR), supporting its growth in theoretical research. Boseraju highlighted these developments as pivotal in transforming Karnataka into a global hub for science and innovation, attracting talent and investments worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Kanpur: Son Allegedly Kills Mother Over Liquor Dispute

Tragedy in Kanpur: Son Allegedly Kills Mother Over Liquor Dispute

 India
2
Central Zone Surges to Duleep Trophy Final Despite Jaiswal's Fifty

Central Zone Surges to Duleep Trophy Final Despite Jaiswal's Fifty

 Global
3
Uncovering the Truth: Kashmir's Unmarked Graves Study Challenges Mass Grave Narrative

Uncovering the Truth: Kashmir's Unmarked Graves Study Challenges Mass Grave ...

 India
4
Vedanta Secures Jaiprakash Associates in Landmark Deal

Vedanta Secures Jaiprakash Associates in Landmark Deal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025