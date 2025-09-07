Karnataka's Quantum Leap: The Birth of Q-City in Hessarghatta
The Karnataka government has allocated 6.17 acres in Hessarghatta for the development of Quantum City (Q-City), envisioned to foster quantum computing innovation. By 2035, the state aims for a USD 20 billion quantum economy. Additional land for ICTS-TIFR expansion enhances Karnataka's position in advanced science and technology.
The Karnataka government has taken a significant step towards establishing itself as a leader in quantum computing with the approval for Quantum City, or Q-City, in Hessarghatta. Spanning over 6.17 acres, the site will feature cutting-edge laboratories and infrastructure aimed at nurturing academic-industry collaborations, according to Science and Technology Minister N S Boseraju's announcement on Sunday.
As part of its ambitious strategy, Karnataka plans to create a USD 20 billion quantum economy by 2035 through strategic investments and innovations in quantum science. This move is aligned with commitments made at India's inaugural Quantum India Bengaluru Conclave, with the official approval granted on September 3, 2025.
Supplementing this technological push, eight additional acres have been sanctioned for the expansion of the International Centre for Theoretical Sciences (ICTS-TIFR), supporting its growth in theoretical research. Boseraju highlighted these developments as pivotal in transforming Karnataka into a global hub for science and innovation, attracting talent and investments worldwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
