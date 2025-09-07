Drones Deliver Lifesaving Supplies to Isolated Jammu Village
In an unprecedented move, drones delivered essential supplies to a remote Kathua village in Jammu and Kashmir. Following torrential rains and landslides, the area was cut off from traditional routes. The district administration, in collaboration with the Indian Army, utilized heavy-load drones to ensure timely delivery of provisions to affected residents.
In a groundbreaking initiative, drones have been deployed to deliver essential supplies to a remote village in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, marking a first in the region's relief operations.
The operation was organized by the Kathua district administration in collaboration with the Indian Army to reach Chilla village, which had been isolated due to torrential rains and subsequent landslides.
The village, home to over 15 families, faced significant challenges as traditional access routes were washed away. To address the crisis, heavy-load drones were utilized for multiple sorties, effectively delivering crucial dry rations, cooking oil, and other necessities to the stranded residents. This effort underscores a resolve to ensure no affected family is left unattended, according to Kathua's Deputy Commissioner, Rajesh Sharma.
