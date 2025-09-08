Left Menu

Hamas Considers U.S. Ceasefire Proposals

Hamas has received proposals via mediators from the United States aimed at brokering a ceasefire in Gaza. The organization is engaging with intermediaries to refine and potentially advance these suggestions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 08-09-2025 02:09 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 02:09 IST
Hamas announced on Sunday that it had received preliminary ceasefire proposals from the United States. The suggestions were communicated through intermediaries.

The organization said it is actively discussing these ideas with mediators to explore their potential for development into a workable ceasefire agreement.

This exchange signifies ongoing efforts to address the persistent conflict in Gaza and possibly bring about temporary peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

