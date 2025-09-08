Left Menu

Tropical Storm Tapah Causes Havoc in Southern China

Tropical Storm Tapah disrupted life in southern China, resulting in school closures, flight cancellations, and the evacuation of tens of thousands. The storm also resulted in minor flooding, toppled trees, and court suspensions while hitting coastal areas with powerful winds and causing incidents at Hong Kong's airport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 08-09-2025 11:22 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 11:22 IST
Tropical Storm Tapah Causes Havoc in Southern China
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tropical Storm Tapah unleashed chaos in southern China, disrupting flights, closing schools, and forcing tens of thousands to evacuate. The storm's arrival on Monday led to significant disturbances in the Guangdong province, a crucial economic hub near Hong Kong. State media Xinhua reported halted train and ferry services, and the evacuation of over 60,000 residents.

At approximately 8:50 am local time, Tapah slammed into Taishan city in Guangdong, with powerful winds reaching speeds of 30 meters per second. Hong Kong's observatory, responding to the storm's intensity, raised a No. 8 signal, the third-highest warning level. The financial hub experienced about 100 flight cancellations, leaving many passengers stranded at the airport.

Compounding the chaos, an aircraft incident occurred when an HK Express plane from Beijing veered off the runway upon landing, though injuries were avoided. While Tapah's impact included minor flooding and injuries, authorities remain on high alert, managing reports of toppled trees and ensuring public safety amidst the storm's ongoing threat.

TRENDING

1
Caribbean Catastrophe: US Violates International Law with Deadly Drug Boat Strike

Caribbean Catastrophe: US Violates International Law with Deadly Drug Boat S...

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Rise Amid Political Uncertainty

Euro Zone Bond Yields Rise Amid Political Uncertainty

 Global
3
China's Export Strategy Amid U.S. Tariff Truce Challenges

China's Export Strategy Amid U.S. Tariff Truce Challenges

 Global
4
Overseas trip for investment satisfactory, 10 new companies to collaborate with TN: CM

Overseas trip for investment satisfactory, 10 new companies to collaborate w...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decolonizing artificial intelligence: Rethinking global health futures

AI could revolutionize energy storage, if data and trust issues are solved

Humans hold one irreplaceable advantage over AI

AI can transform mental health but only if cultural and ethical barriers are addressed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025