Tropical Storm Tapah Causes Havoc in Southern China

Tropical Storm Tapah unleashed chaos in southern China, disrupting flights, closing schools, and forcing tens of thousands to evacuate. The storm's arrival on Monday led to significant disturbances in the Guangdong province, a crucial economic hub near Hong Kong. State media Xinhua reported halted train and ferry services, and the evacuation of over 60,000 residents.

At approximately 8:50 am local time, Tapah slammed into Taishan city in Guangdong, with powerful winds reaching speeds of 30 meters per second. Hong Kong's observatory, responding to the storm's intensity, raised a No. 8 signal, the third-highest warning level. The financial hub experienced about 100 flight cancellations, leaving many passengers stranded at the airport.

Compounding the chaos, an aircraft incident occurred when an HK Express plane from Beijing veered off the runway upon landing, though injuries were avoided. While Tapah's impact included minor flooding and injuries, authorities remain on high alert, managing reports of toppled trees and ensuring public safety amidst the storm's ongoing threat.