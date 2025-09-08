Storm Alert: Heavy Rainfall Looms Over Andaman & Nicobar

In a significant weather update, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands over the weekend. The expected downpour on September 10 and 11 is attributed to a developing cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal.

An IMD senior official stated that thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rain, measuring between 7-11 cm, are highly likely over the islands. Locals and tourists are advised to exercise caution, with rough sea conditions anticipated. Public safety advisories have been issued to prevent accidents and ensure safety.

The Directorate of Shipping Services (DSS) has responded by indicating potential rescheduling of vessel voyages to Campbell Bay and other areas. Unsettled weather might force suspensions or cancellations of inter-island services, underscoring the impact of the weather on local transport infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)