Tragic AC Explosion Claims Family's Lives in Green Field Colony

A devastating air conditioner explosion in Green Field Colony resulted in the deaths of a couple, their daughter, and pet dog. The blast, likely caused by a short-circuit, left only one family member surviving. Authorities are investigating the tragic incident that occurred early Monday morning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 08-09-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 16:50 IST
An air conditioner explosion in Green Field Colony led to the deaths of a couple, their daughter, and their pet dog early on Monday morning, police reported.

Authorities suspect that the explosion was triggered by a short-circuit in the AC unit, igniting a deadly fire. The family's son narrowly escaped the tragedy by leaping from the balcony, sustaining leg fractures, and he is currently receiving medical treatment.

The incident took place at 3:30 a.m. while the family slept on the second floor of their rented four-story residence. Escape attempts were thwarted by a locked roof door, leading to the tragic suffocation of the family. Emergency teams arrived swiftly to control the blaze and transported the victims to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

