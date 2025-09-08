Karnataka's Monsoon Fury: Lives Lost and Dam Damage

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reported 111 fatalities due to rain-related incidents since April 1, 2023. The state has allocated Rs 5 lakh per victim's family, totaling Rs 5.5 crore, along with extensive efforts to provide housing under government schemes.

The state suffered significant property and agricultural damages, with 651 homes fully and 9,087 partially destroyed, while crop losses span over 5.20 lakh hectares. Livestock casualties include 766 animals, with compensations amounting to Rs 1.52 crore. Extensive funding, totaling Rs 24.30 crore, has been distributed to assist affected families.

Amid heavy rains, priority has been given to repairs at the Tungabhadra dam. The dam's maintenance is under the union government's Tungabhadra Board, with 32 crest gate replacements planned. Recent rainfall statistics show Karnataka received slightly above-normal precipitation, impacting reservoir levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)