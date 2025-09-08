Left Menu

Karnataka's Monsoon Fury: Lives Lost and Dam Damage

Since April 1, Karnataka has faced severe rain-related incidents causing 111 human fatalities. Over 650 homes were destroyed while crop and livestock losses were substantial. The government has dispersed over Rs 30 crore in compensation. Repairs at Tungabhadra dam are prioritized before the first crop water release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-09-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 17:16 IST
Karnataka's Monsoon Fury: Lives Lost and Dam Damage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reported 111 fatalities due to rain-related incidents since April 1, 2023. The state has allocated Rs 5 lakh per victim's family, totaling Rs 5.5 crore, along with extensive efforts to provide housing under government schemes.

The state suffered significant property and agricultural damages, with 651 homes fully and 9,087 partially destroyed, while crop losses span over 5.20 lakh hectares. Livestock casualties include 766 animals, with compensations amounting to Rs 1.52 crore. Extensive funding, totaling Rs 24.30 crore, has been distributed to assist affected families.

Amid heavy rains, priority has been given to repairs at the Tungabhadra dam. The dam's maintenance is under the union government's Tungabhadra Board, with 32 crest gate replacements planned. Recent rainfall statistics show Karnataka received slightly above-normal precipitation, impacting reservoir levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Domestic Disruptions: U.S. Faces Challenges Amid Trump's Policy Changes

Domestic Disruptions: U.S. Faces Challenges Amid Trump's Policy Changes

 Global
2
EU to Roll Out 19th Sanctions Package Targeting Russian Allies

EU to Roll Out 19th Sanctions Package Targeting Russian Allies

 Belgium
3
BKU Leader Slams Congress President Over Farmer Snub

BKU Leader Slams Congress President Over Farmer Snub

 India
4
NIPUN Sankalp: Elevating Education in Delhi's Classrooms

NIPUN Sankalp: Elevating Education in Delhi's Classrooms

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025