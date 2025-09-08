Left Menu

Africa's Climate Vision: Leading the Green Economy

African leaders aim to set an example for global climate action, focusing on green investments amidst drastic environmental changes. At the Ethiopia summit, leaders sought unity and funding in preparation for COP30, emphasizing Africa's potential to industrialize sustainably and addressing climate justice challenges from developed nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 18:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

African leaders, on Monday, announced their intention to offer a global model for tackling the climate crisis through green investments. This announcement comes after the United States withdrew from the Paris climate agreement, negatively impacting the global fight against climate change.

Amidst harsh weather events like landslides and floods, the continent's second climate summit is underway in Ethiopia, positioning Africa for COP30 in Brazil. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed highlighted the continent's potential for industrialization without harming ecosystems, emphasizing investments in carbon capture, renewable energy, and green technology.

With demands for fair climate financing, African countries, vulnerable to global warming yet minimally responsible, call for significant support from developed nations. Leaders urge for enhanced international cooperation, countering withdrawal trends seen in partnerships like the U.S.'s exit from the Paris agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

