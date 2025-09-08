Africa's Climate Vision: Leading the Green Economy

African leaders, on Monday, announced their intention to offer a global model for tackling the climate crisis through green investments. This announcement comes after the United States withdrew from the Paris climate agreement, negatively impacting the global fight against climate change.

Amidst harsh weather events like landslides and floods, the continent's second climate summit is underway in Ethiopia, positioning Africa for COP30 in Brazil. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed highlighted the continent's potential for industrialization without harming ecosystems, emphasizing investments in carbon capture, renewable energy, and green technology.

With demands for fair climate financing, African countries, vulnerable to global warming yet minimally responsible, call for significant support from developed nations. Leaders urge for enhanced international cooperation, countering withdrawal trends seen in partnerships like the U.S.'s exit from the Paris agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)