Tragic Loss: Young Lives Cut Short in Unsafe Delhi Canal

Nine-year-old Aniket, the hope of his family for a brighter future, tragically drowned in a Delhi canal despite his father's hard work to secure his education. The unsafe canal claimed two young lives, sparking allegations of negligence and safety complaints from the grieving families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 20:31 IST
A family's aspirations for a brighter future were dashed as nine-year-old Aniket drowned in a Delhi canal. Aniket's father, a daily wage earner, had tirelessly worked to ensure his son received a proper education.

The tragedy occurred on Sunday when Aniket and his friend Krishan Kumar, 13, slipped into the Haiderpur canal while playing. Relatives highlight long-standing safety concerns at the site, which resembles a park but lacks security measures. Despite complaints, the area remains hazardous, with prior similar incidents.

The families allege that emergency assistance was inadequate, with delays in reaching the hospital. A police report indicates further investigation is underway, seeking accountability for the shocking loss of young lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

