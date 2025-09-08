Tragic Loss: Young Lives Cut Short in Unsafe Delhi Canal

A family's aspirations for a brighter future were dashed as nine-year-old Aniket drowned in a Delhi canal. Aniket's father, a daily wage earner, had tirelessly worked to ensure his son received a proper education.

The tragedy occurred on Sunday when Aniket and his friend Krishan Kumar, 13, slipped into the Haiderpur canal while playing. Relatives highlight long-standing safety concerns at the site, which resembles a park but lacks security measures. Despite complaints, the area remains hazardous, with prior similar incidents.

The families allege that emergency assistance was inadequate, with delays in reaching the hospital. A police report indicates further investigation is underway, seeking accountability for the shocking loss of young lives.

