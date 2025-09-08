Tragic Loss: Young Lives Cut Short in Unsafe Delhi Canal
Nine-year-old Aniket, the hope of his family for a brighter future, tragically drowned in a Delhi canal despite his father's hard work to secure his education. The unsafe canal claimed two young lives, sparking allegations of negligence and safety complaints from the grieving families.
- Country:
- India
A family's aspirations for a brighter future were dashed as nine-year-old Aniket drowned in a Delhi canal. Aniket's father, a daily wage earner, had tirelessly worked to ensure his son received a proper education.
The tragedy occurred on Sunday when Aniket and his friend Krishan Kumar, 13, slipped into the Haiderpur canal while playing. Relatives highlight long-standing safety concerns at the site, which resembles a park but lacks security measures. Despite complaints, the area remains hazardous, with prior similar incidents.
The families allege that emergency assistance was inadequate, with delays in reaching the hospital. A police report indicates further investigation is underway, seeking accountability for the shocking loss of young lives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
