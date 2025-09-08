Left Menu

Tragic Balcony Collapse Claims Young Life in Delhi

A tragic incident occurred in Outer North Delhi's Narela area when a four-year-old boy named Vivan died after a balcony collapsed while he was playing underneath it. Despite being rushed to the hospital, doctors pronounced him dead. The incident highlights safety concerns in residential areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 20:58 IST
Tragic Balcony Collapse Claims Young Life in Delhi
boy
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Outer North Delhi's Narela area when a four-year-old boy lost his life beneath a collapsing balcony. The boy, identified as Vivan, was playing when the structure gave way, according to the Delhi Fire Services.

Authorities received a distress call about the collapse at 4.36 pm on Monday. The emergency services rushed to the scene, where they found young Vivan injured beneath the debris.

Despite immediate medical attention and transportation to a nearby hospital, doctors were unable to save the child, who was declared dead shortly after arrival. The incident underscores the pressing need for stringent safety measures in residential construction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Rs 50 Crore Skilling Programme: A Future-ready Blend of Heritage and Innovation

Delhi's Rs 50 Crore Skilling Programme: A Future-ready Blend of Heritage and...

 India
2
Turbulent Landing: Air India's Double Attempt at Delhi Airport

Turbulent Landing: Air India's Double Attempt at Delhi Airport

 India
3
Nepal Erupts: A Youth-Led Revolt Against Social Media Ban Turns Deadly

Nepal Erupts: A Youth-Led Revolt Against Social Media Ban Turns Deadly

 Nepal
4
Punjab Cabinet Rolls Out Relief Measures for Flood-Affected Farmers

Punjab Cabinet Rolls Out Relief Measures for Flood-Affected Farmers

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025