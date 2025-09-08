Tragic Balcony Collapse Claims Young Life in Delhi

A tragic incident unfolded in Outer North Delhi's Narela area when a four-year-old boy lost his life beneath a collapsing balcony. The boy, identified as Vivan, was playing when the structure gave way, according to the Delhi Fire Services.

Authorities received a distress call about the collapse at 4.36 pm on Monday. The emergency services rushed to the scene, where they found young Vivan injured beneath the debris.

Despite immediate medical attention and transportation to a nearby hospital, doctors were unable to save the child, who was declared dead shortly after arrival. The incident underscores the pressing need for stringent safety measures in residential construction.

(With inputs from agencies.)