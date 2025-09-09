No Injuries as Unsafe Building Crumbles in Delhi’s Subzi Mandi

A four-storey building collapsed in north Delhi's Subzi Mandi area, with no report of injuries due to its prior declaration as unsafe. An official from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) informed everyone that the building was vacant at the time.

The DFS received an emergency call at 3.05 am, promptly dispatching five fire tenders to the scene. The building, situated in a cluttered alley of Punjabi Basti, fell with a resounding crash.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi had earlier tagged the structure as dangerous, leading to its vacancy. Meanwhile, 14 individuals trapped in a neighboring building were safely rescued by fire personnel during the operation.