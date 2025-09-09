Tragic Asphyxiation: Labourers Succumb in Telangana Water Project

In a tragic incident in Telangana's Bhadradri Kothagudem district, two labourers lost their lives due to suspected asphyxiation while working on a water supply project, according to police reports.

The unfortunate event transpired in Cherla mandal, where the workers were applying cement inside a sump crucial to the drinking water initiative. When one worker required rescue, his colleagues attempted to help, resulting in two fatalities due to oxygen deprivation.

Authorities have indicated that a thorough investigation is in progress, with post-mortem examinations expected to confirm the cause of death. The two surviving workers are currently stable in a hospital.