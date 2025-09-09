Tragic Asphyxiation: Labourers Succumb in Telangana Water Project
Two labourers died from suspected asphyxiation in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, Telangana. Four workers were involved in cement work for a water supply scheme. One worker entered a sump and needed help; two rescuers died from lack of oxygen. Investigations are ongoing.
In a tragic incident in Telangana's Bhadradri Kothagudem district, two labourers lost their lives due to suspected asphyxiation while working on a water supply project, according to police reports.
The unfortunate event transpired in Cherla mandal, where the workers were applying cement inside a sump crucial to the drinking water initiative. When one worker required rescue, his colleagues attempted to help, resulting in two fatalities due to oxygen deprivation.
Authorities have indicated that a thorough investigation is in progress, with post-mortem examinations expected to confirm the cause of death. The two surviving workers are currently stable in a hospital.
