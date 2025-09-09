Left Menu

Tragic Asphyxiation: Labourers Succumb in Telangana Water Project

Two labourers died from suspected asphyxiation in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, Telangana. Four workers were involved in cement work for a water supply scheme. One worker entered a sump and needed help; two rescuers died from lack of oxygen. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-09-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 15:15 IST
Tragic Asphyxiation: Labourers Succumb in Telangana Water Project
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Telangana's Bhadradri Kothagudem district, two labourers lost their lives due to suspected asphyxiation while working on a water supply project, according to police reports.

The unfortunate event transpired in Cherla mandal, where the workers were applying cement inside a sump crucial to the drinking water initiative. When one worker required rescue, his colleagues attempted to help, resulting in two fatalities due to oxygen deprivation.

Authorities have indicated that a thorough investigation is in progress, with post-mortem examinations expected to confirm the cause of death. The two surviving workers are currently stable in a hospital.

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu Pioneers Marine Resource Conservation with Groundbreaking Foundation

Tamil Nadu Pioneers Marine Resource Conservation with Groundbreaking Foundat...

 India
2
PM Modi Surveys Devastating Floods and Landslides in Himachal Pradesh

PM Modi Surveys Devastating Floods and Landslides in Himachal Pradesh

 India
3
Unleashing Aggression: India vs Pakistan at the Asia Cup

Unleashing Aggression: India vs Pakistan at the Asia Cup

 United Arab Emirates
4
Probes and Politics: Targeting Allegations or Political Moves?

Probes and Politics: Targeting Allegations or Political Moves?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025