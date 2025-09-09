Delhi Takes Charge: Munak Canal's New Era
The Delhi government, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has assumed maintenance of the Munak canal, previously managed by Haryana. The canal, crucial to Delhi's water supply, will be secured with railings to prevent accidents and undergo much-needed repairs to address contamination issues affecting 20 lakh residents.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 16:34 IST
- Country:
- India
The Delhi government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has taken over maintenance responsibilities for the Munak canal, previously managed by Haryana, as announced on Tuesday.
Stretching 20 km from Bawana to Inderlok, this vital canal supplies 200 million gallons of water daily to the Haiderpur treatment plant, making it essential for the city's water needs.
Efforts are underway to install railings for safety and address infrastructural issues, previously causing contamination and security concerns, impacting over 20 lakh residents in Delhi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Meghalaya Unveils Ambitious Rs 700 Crore Water Supply Initiative Amid Climate Challenges
Jammu's Herculean Effort: Restoring Water Supply Amid Crisis
Water Supply Resiliency: Restoring Stability Amidst Crisis in Jammu
Punjab Schools Reopen Post-Floods: Safety Measures in Place
Palghar District Takes Charge: Advancing Safety Measures in Chemical Industries