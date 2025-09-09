Delhi Takes Charge: Munak Canal's New Era

The Delhi government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has taken over maintenance responsibilities for the Munak canal, previously managed by Haryana, as announced on Tuesday.

Stretching 20 km from Bawana to Inderlok, this vital canal supplies 200 million gallons of water daily to the Haiderpur treatment plant, making it essential for the city's water needs.

Efforts are underway to install railings for safety and address infrastructural issues, previously causing contamination and security concerns, impacting over 20 lakh residents in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)