China Battles Extreme Summer with Record Heat and Rains
China experienced its hottest summer since 1961, accompanied by an unusually prolonged rainy season in the north. Extreme weather conditions, linked to climate change, led to significant economic losses and posed challenges for policymakers, exacerbating issues like flooding, power grid strain, and agricultural damage.
This summer, China endured its hottest season since 1961, while the northern region faced its lengthiest rainy spell, according to the national weather authority. Scientists attribute this atmospheric chaos to climate change.
The early arrival of the 'Plum Rains' along the Yangtze River and a subtropical high-pressure system led to 13.7 days of high temperatures, surpassing averages. Additionally, torrential rains stemming from the East Asian monsoon resulted in hundreds of deaths and extensive economic damages.
Policymakers grapple with the dual threat of heavy rains overwhelming ageing flood defences and heatwaves stressing the power grid and agriculture. The record-breaking temperatures, compounded globally, point to increasing challenges in climate management.
