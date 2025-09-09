China Battles Extreme Summer with Record Heat and Rains

This summer, China endured its hottest season since 1961, while the northern region faced its lengthiest rainy spell, according to the national weather authority. Scientists attribute this atmospheric chaos to climate change.

The early arrival of the 'Plum Rains' along the Yangtze River and a subtropical high-pressure system led to 13.7 days of high temperatures, surpassing averages. Additionally, torrential rains stemming from the East Asian monsoon resulted in hundreds of deaths and extensive economic damages.

Policymakers grapple with the dual threat of heavy rains overwhelming ageing flood defences and heatwaves stressing the power grid and agriculture. The record-breaking temperatures, compounded globally, point to increasing challenges in climate management.

