Pizza Outlet Explosion Sparks Safety Concerns in Delhi

In northeast Delhi's Yamuna Vihar, an air-conditioner compressor explosion has left five people, including three Pizza Hut employees, with minor injuries, officials reported on Tuesday.

The incident, which occurred on Monday at a Pizza Hut location, resulted in a fire that followed the blast, leading to injuries among staff members. A spokesperson from Pizza Hut clarified that the fire started outside the restaurant's main building compound, not inside the outlet itself.

Delhi Fire Services confirmed they received an alert at 8:55 pm on Monday, deploying three fire tenders to douse the blaze in a building with multiple floors. All injured individuals were promptly treated and discharged from Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, while a police investigation continues.