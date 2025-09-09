Pizza Outlet Explosion Sparks Safety Concerns in Delhi
An air-conditioner compressor exploded at a building hosting a Pizza Hut in Delhi's Yamuna Vihar, causing minor injuries to five people. Despite initial claims, the fire did not occur inside the pizza outlet. Authorities continue to investigate the incident's cause.
In northeast Delhi's Yamuna Vihar, an air-conditioner compressor explosion has left five people, including three Pizza Hut employees, with minor injuries, officials reported on Tuesday.
The incident, which occurred on Monday at a Pizza Hut location, resulted in a fire that followed the blast, leading to injuries among staff members. A spokesperson from Pizza Hut clarified that the fire started outside the restaurant's main building compound, not inside the outlet itself.
Delhi Fire Services confirmed they received an alert at 8:55 pm on Monday, deploying three fire tenders to douse the blaze in a building with multiple floors. All injured individuals were promptly treated and discharged from Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, while a police investigation continues.
