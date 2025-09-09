Manhattan's Traffic Transformation: A Historic Drop
Since January, New York's new toll program has reduced vehicle entries into Manhattan by 12%, keeping 17.6 million cars out. The initiative, aiming to alleviate congestion and fund mass transit, charges $9 during peak times. Despite challenges from the Trump administration, legal efforts to halt it have stalled.
In a first-of-its-kind move, New York City has successfully reduced the number of vehicles entering congested Manhattan by 17.6 million since the inception of its toll program in January, marking a 12% decrease.
The program requires most passenger vehicles to pay a $9 toll during peak periods for entry below 60th Street, a strategy intended to mitigate traffic congestion while generating funds for public transportation improvements.
Despite opposition from the Trump administration, a judicial ruling has temporarily halted efforts to dismantle the initiative.
