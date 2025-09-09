Delhi's Dynamic Drive Against Winter Air Pollution

The Delhi government is stepping up its fight against air pollution this winter, employing technology and community-based initiatives, according to Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Following a meeting with 30 agencies, the focused 'Winter 2025 Air Pollution Control Action Plan' was refined, targeting 17 action points. Strategies include dust control on roads and in open spaces, mist sprayers, and anti-smog guns.

Officials reviewed pollution hotspot interventions and strict vehicular enforcement. Measures enhancing electric heater distribution, industrial-cleaner fuel transition, and uninterrupted power supply further support this mission. Efforts emphasize public involvement to achieve cleaner air.

(With inputs from agencies.)