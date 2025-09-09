Left Menu

Delhi's Dynamic Drive Against Winter Air Pollution

The Delhi government, led by Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, is implementing a range of initiatives to tackle air pollution this winter. Plans include a mix of technological interventions, such as deploying anti-smog guns, and community actions, focusing on reducing dust and enforcing vehicular regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 19:40 IST
Delhi's Dynamic Drive Against Winter Air Pollution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is stepping up its fight against air pollution this winter, employing technology and community-based initiatives, according to Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Following a meeting with 30 agencies, the focused 'Winter 2025 Air Pollution Control Action Plan' was refined, targeting 17 action points. Strategies include dust control on roads and in open spaces, mist sprayers, and anti-smog guns.

Officials reviewed pollution hotspot interventions and strict vehicular enforcement. Measures enhancing electric heater distribution, industrial-cleaner fuel transition, and uninterrupted power supply further support this mission. Efforts emphasize public involvement to achieve cleaner air.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Innovative Scientists Propel Chemistry Into Practical Solutions

Innovative Scientists Propel Chemistry Into Practical Solutions

 India
2
PM Modi Announces Rs 1,600 Crore Aid for Flood-Hit Punjab

PM Modi Announces Rs 1,600 Crore Aid for Flood-Hit Punjab

 India
3
EU Defense Loans: Poland Leads the Charge in SAFE Initiative

EU Defense Loans: Poland Leads the Charge in SAFE Initiative

 Global
4
Turkey Condemns Israel's Actions in Doha: A Call for Peace

Turkey Condemns Israel's Actions in Doha: A Call for Peace

 Turkey

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025