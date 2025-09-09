Left Menu

EU Nations Clash Over Ambitious 2040 Climate Change Target

European Union countries are divided over how ambitious their new 2040 climate target should be. The disagreement threatens to delay a deal designed to showcase EU's climate commitment ahead of COP30. Key issues include the role of foreign carbon credits and balancing industrial and defense spending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 22:00 IST
EU Nations Clash Over Ambitious 2040 Climate Change Target
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European Union countries are at odds over the level of ambition required for their new climate change target, casting doubt on plans to reach an agreement next week, according to a recent compromise proposal.

The EU is working on a legally binding climate target for 2040, which ministers aimed to approve at a September 18 summit. This move is intended to reaffirm the EU's dedication to combating climate change ahead of the United Nations' COP30 summit. However, countries like France, Poland, and the Czech Republic are calling for a delay and want to escalate discussions to higher government leadership.

Amidst rising temperatures making Europe the fastest-warming continent, the proposed target has sparked political debate over investment levels in addressing global warming while also considering defense spending and industrial support. The latest proposal indicates a divide over the proportion of the emissions target to be met using foreign carbon credits, which could ease domestic industry efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
West Bengal's Air Quality Rankings: Haldia Shines Amid Mixed Results

West Bengal's Air Quality Rankings: Haldia Shines Amid Mixed Results

 India
2
Israel Strikes Hamas Leaders in Qatar: High-Stakes Geopolitical Tensions

Israel Strikes Hamas Leaders in Qatar: High-Stakes Geopolitical Tensions

 Global
3
Escalation in Doha: Israel's Bold Strike on Hamas Leadership

Escalation in Doha: Israel's Bold Strike on Hamas Leadership

 United Arab Emirates
4
Standing Up for Convictions: A Tale of the Vice Presidential Election

Standing Up for Convictions: A Tale of the Vice Presidential Election

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025