EU Nations Clash Over Ambitious 2040 Climate Change Target
European Union countries are divided over how ambitious their new 2040 climate target should be. The disagreement threatens to delay a deal designed to showcase EU's climate commitment ahead of COP30. Key issues include the role of foreign carbon credits and balancing industrial and defense spending.
European Union countries are at odds over the level of ambition required for their new climate change target, casting doubt on plans to reach an agreement next week, according to a recent compromise proposal.
The EU is working on a legally binding climate target for 2040, which ministers aimed to approve at a September 18 summit. This move is intended to reaffirm the EU's dedication to combating climate change ahead of the United Nations' COP30 summit. However, countries like France, Poland, and the Czech Republic are calling for a delay and want to escalate discussions to higher government leadership.
Amidst rising temperatures making Europe the fastest-warming continent, the proposed target has sparked political debate over investment levels in addressing global warming while also considering defense spending and industrial support. The latest proposal indicates a divide over the proportion of the emissions target to be met using foreign carbon credits, which could ease domestic industry efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Young Leadership in France: Sébastien Lecornu Takes the Helm as Prime Minister
Sébastien Lecornu Appointed as France’s Youngest Prime Minister
French President Emmanuel Macron names Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu as France's new prime minister, reports AP.
France on Edge: 'Block Everything' Movement Shakes Macron's Leadership
France's Unwavering Support for Ukraine Amid Political Shifts