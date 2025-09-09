EU Nations Clash Over Ambitious 2040 Climate Change Target

European Union countries are at odds over the level of ambition required for their new climate change target, casting doubt on plans to reach an agreement next week, according to a recent compromise proposal.

The EU is working on a legally binding climate target for 2040, which ministers aimed to approve at a September 18 summit. This move is intended to reaffirm the EU's dedication to combating climate change ahead of the United Nations' COP30 summit. However, countries like France, Poland, and the Czech Republic are calling for a delay and want to escalate discussions to higher government leadership.

Amidst rising temperatures making Europe the fastest-warming continent, the proposed target has sparked political debate over investment levels in addressing global warming while also considering defense spending and industrial support. The latest proposal indicates a divide over the proportion of the emissions target to be met using foreign carbon credits, which could ease domestic industry efforts.

