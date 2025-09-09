In a tragic turn of events, a Russian airstrike claimed the lives of 24 elderly individuals in the Ukrainian village of Yarova as they were collecting their pensions. The incident has prompted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to call for increased international pressure on Moscow.

The attack occurred near the city of Sloviansk, a strategic location in the ongoing conflict. President Zelenskiy described the airstrike as a direct attack on ordinary civilians and emphasized the urgent need for a global response, particularly from the United States, Europe, and G20 nations.

As rescue workers continued their efforts amid the debris, the attack underscored the devastating impact of the conflict on civilians. Despite Russia's denial of targeting non-combatants, international leaders have condemned the assault, pressing for accountability and peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)