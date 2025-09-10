Nepal Unrest Disrupts Cross-Border Lives in Uttar Pradesh

The unrest in Nepal has rippled across the border into Uttar Pradesh, emptying markets in districts like Bahraich's Rupaidiha, usually lively with Nepali shoppers. Local residents are concerned as canceled travel plans and severed communication strain family and economic ties.

Markets in Gorakhpur, Maharajganj, and Lakhimpur Kheri face a similar quiet, with tourism and medical travel plummeting amid protests in Nepalgunj and Dhangarhi. The unrest has forced travel operators to redirect tours away from Nepal as border closures sap business.

Demonstrators fueled by opposition to government corruption and social media bans have intensified tensions. Though communication via WhatsApp and Facebook has been restored, fears linger over the prolonged impact on cross-border trade and livelihoods.