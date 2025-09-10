Left Menu

Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Gaza Aid Mission

The Global Sumud Flotilla for Gaza reports one of its boats was hit by a suspected drone attack with no injuries. The flotilla aims to challenge Israel's naval blockade and deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza using civilian boats backed by 44 countries.

Suspected drone attacks continue to target the Global Sumud Flotilla for Gaza as the international initiative seeks to deliver humanitarian aid and challenge Israel's naval blockade. Early Wednesday, one of the flotilla's boats was reportedly struck with no injuries, following an attack on another vessel in Tunisian waters.

The flotilla is an effort supported by delegations from 44 countries, aiming to break the blockade and provide essential relief to the people of war-torn Gaza. The escalating tensions have raised concerns about the safety and logistics of future aid missions.

The recent attacks underline the complexities of delivering humanitarian assistance in regions with political and military strife, highlighting the risks faced by civilians and volunteers in such operations.

