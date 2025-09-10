Inundation Chaos in Bali: Floods Paralyze Holiday Haven

Deadly floods have wreaked havoc on Indonesia's renowned holiday island, Bali, claiming the lives of at least six individuals and obstructing primary roads, authorities announced on Wednesday. The ongoing deluge has particularly impacted Denpasar, the island's bustling capital.

Continuous torrential downpour from Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning led to the collapse of two structures in Denpasar, resulting in four fatalities, according to I Nyoman Sidakarya, the head of Bali's search and rescue operation. In Jembrana, another region on the island, two more deaths and the evacuation of 85 residents were reported by Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency.

Further complicating the situation, access to Bali's international airport near Denpasar has been severely restricted, limiting road use to trucks only, as confirmed by Nyoman. Social media footage depicts severe flooding causing traffic standstills. Efforts to manage the crisis include the deployment of roughly 200 rescuers. Additionally, the disaster mitigation agency reported similar flooding woes in East Nusa Tenggara, accounting for four more deaths.