Left Menu

Inundation Chaos in Bali: Floods Paralyze Holiday Haven

Severe flooding on Bali, a popular Indonesian tourist destination, has resulted in at least six fatalities and blocked key roads, severely impacting travel. Over 200 rescuers have been dispatched. The floods have also affected areas like East Nusa Tenggara, where additional casualties have been reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 10-09-2025 12:37 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 12:37 IST
Inundation Chaos in Bali: Floods Paralyze Holiday Haven
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Deadly floods have wreaked havoc on Indonesia's renowned holiday island, Bali, claiming the lives of at least six individuals and obstructing primary roads, authorities announced on Wednesday. The ongoing deluge has particularly impacted Denpasar, the island's bustling capital.

Continuous torrential downpour from Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning led to the collapse of two structures in Denpasar, resulting in four fatalities, according to I Nyoman Sidakarya, the head of Bali's search and rescue operation. In Jembrana, another region on the island, two more deaths and the evacuation of 85 residents were reported by Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency.

Further complicating the situation, access to Bali's international airport near Denpasar has been severely restricted, limiting road use to trucks only, as confirmed by Nyoman. Social media footage depicts severe flooding causing traffic standstills. Efforts to manage the crisis include the deployment of roughly 200 rescuers. Additionally, the disaster mitigation agency reported similar flooding woes in East Nusa Tenggara, accounting for four more deaths.

TRENDING

1
German Air Defense Systems Spot Russian Drones Over Poland

German Air Defense Systems Spot Russian Drones Over Poland

 Germany
2
India-US Relations: Trade Talks Breach Diplomatic Chill

India-US Relations: Trade Talks Breach Diplomatic Chill

 India
3
NATO's Defense Tested by Russian Drone Attack

NATO's Defense Tested by Russian Drone Attack

 Czechia
4
Cattle Smugglers Arrested in Uttar Pradesh Police Encounter

Cattle Smugglers Arrested in Uttar Pradesh Police Encounter

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging Europe’s Euro Trap: IMF Finds Monetary Policy Losing Power in Euroized States

ILO Study Urges Stand-Alone Hybrid Structure for Eswatini’s New Unemployment Benefit Fund

Global Strategy to Eradicate Yaws by 2030 Hinges on Serosurveys, WHO Declares

Brazil’s Road Traffic Epidemic: A Preventable Crisis Demanding Urgent Action

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025