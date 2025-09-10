Left Menu

Golden Jubilee Celebrations: ISTRAC's 50 Years of Stellar Support

The ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) celebrated its 50th anniversary, highlighting its crucial role in India's space missions. At the event, ISRO Chairman V Narayanan praised ISTRAC’s dedication, with special mentions of its contributions to significant missions. A new coffee table book and website were also launched.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-09-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 20:09 IST
Golden Jubilee Celebrations: ISTRAC's 50 Years of Stellar Support
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) marked its 50-year landmark, celebrating its unwavering support in India's space programs. ISRO Chairman V Narayanan acknowledged ISTRAC's steadfast commitment and innovation as the force behind numerous successful missions.

Established on September 6, 1976, ISTRAC has played an instrumental role in major projects including the Mars Orbiter Mission and Chandrayaan series. The network has expanded from a solitary station to a comprehensive global network excelling in deep space tracking and mission operations.

The event also saw the launch of a coffee table book chronicling ISTRAC's history and achievements, alongside the inauguration of its redesigned website, Spandan, marking a new chapter for the organization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Showdown: Assam CM vs. Congress MP Over Alleged Pakistan Links

Political Showdown: Assam CM vs. Congress MP Over Alleged Pakistan Links

 India
2
Delhi High Court Declines Immediate Election Reforms Hearing

Delhi High Court Declines Immediate Election Reforms Hearing

 India
3
Global Markets React to Softer U.S. Inflation Data and Geopolitical Tensions

Global Markets React to Softer U.S. Inflation Data and Geopolitical Tensions

 Global
4
Fierce Face-Off: Unprecedented Contenders in DUSU Elections

Fierce Face-Off: Unprecedented Contenders in DUSU Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025