Golden Jubilee Celebrations: ISTRAC's 50 Years of Stellar Support

The ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) marked its 50-year landmark, celebrating its unwavering support in India's space programs. ISRO Chairman V Narayanan acknowledged ISTRAC's steadfast commitment and innovation as the force behind numerous successful missions.

Established on September 6, 1976, ISTRAC has played an instrumental role in major projects including the Mars Orbiter Mission and Chandrayaan series. The network has expanded from a solitary station to a comprehensive global network excelling in deep space tracking and mission operations.

The event also saw the launch of a coffee table book chronicling ISTRAC's history and achievements, alongside the inauguration of its redesigned website, Spandan, marking a new chapter for the organization.

