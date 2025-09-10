Left Menu

Devastation and Despair: Flash Floods Ravage Indonesia

Flash floods in Indonesia have left 15 dead and several missing across East Nusa Tenggara and Bali. Torrential rains caused widespread devastation, displacing hundreds and destroying infrastructure. Rescue efforts continue amid challenging conditions, with authorities focusing on relief for impacted communities, including addressing severe damage to homes and businesses.

Updated: 10-09-2025 23:13 IST
  • Indonesia

The death toll from destructive flash floods in Indonesia has risen to 15, according to local authorities. Rescue teams continue their search for the six individuals still missing in the wake of torrential rains that swamped East Nusa Tenggara and the tourist hotspot of Bali.

Flooding in Bali led to a harrowing scene as rescuers retrieved a woman's body in the provincial capital of Denpasar. A revised report lowered the number of missing persons to two, though several more fatalities were confirmed throughout Wednesday, including four individuals at a collapsed building swept away by floodwaters in the South Denpasar neighborhood.

Bali's governor, Wayan Koster, detailed the broad damage to infrastructure, with landslides disrupting 18 neighborhoods and severe flooding affecting businesses and residential areas. Rescue efforts are ongoing as officials work to alleviate conditions for over 800 displaced residents now in temporary shelters.

